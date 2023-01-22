Left Menu

Rallying-Ogier heading for record ninth Monte Carlo win

France's Sebastien Ogier was heading for a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally win after taking a 16-second lead over Toyota team mate Kalle Rovanpera into Sunday's final four stages. Ogier shares the record of eight wins in Monte Carlo, the traditional season-opener in the French Alps, with compatriot and nine times world champion Sebastien Loeb, who is not competing this time.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 04:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 00:38 IST
Rallying-Ogier heading for record ninth Monte Carlo win
Image Credit: Wikipedia

France's Sebastien Ogier was heading for a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally win after taking a 16-second lead over Toyota team mate Kalle Rovanpera into Sunday's final four stages. The eight times world champion, now competing part-time, played it safe on the tricky mountain roads as reigning champion Rovanpera closed the gap from an overnight 36 seconds.

"I think it should be enough. It was the most dangerous stage for punctures, so I took it easy and I am happy this stage is over now," Ogier said after Saturday's final 14th stage. Finnish driver Rovanpera piled on the pressure by winning two of the three morning stages while Belgian Thierry Neuville, in third place for Hyundai and 32 seconds off the pace, won two in the afternoon before Rovanpera won again.

Elfyn Evans made it three Toyota Yaris drivers in the top four. Ogier shares the record of eight wins in Monte Carlo, the traditional season-opener in the French Alps, with compatriot and nine times world champion Sebastien Loeb, who is not competing this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023