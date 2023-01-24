Finland says timeout needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid
- Country:
- Finland
Finland's foreign minister on Tuesday told Reuters a timeout of a few weeks is needed in the talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkey regarding the two Nordic nations' plans to join the NATO military alliance.
"A timeout is needed before we return to the three-way talks and see where we are when the dust has settled after the current situation, so no conclusions should be drawn yet," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters in a telephone interview. "I think there will be a break for a couple of weeks," he added.
Turkey's president on Monday said Sweden should not expect his country's support for NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia
Germany has not received Leopard tank delivery requests from Poland, Finland
Delhi LG bars govt school teachers from travelling to Finland for training: Sisodia
Delhi LG declines approval to Delhi teacher's Finland training tour, Sisodia says; attack on education system
We wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training. L-G delayed it on one pretext or other: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia.