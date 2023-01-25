Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024

The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round after 2024, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday following its executive committee's meeting in Nyon, Switzerland. The 2023 UEFA Super Cup has been moved from Kazan, Russia to Athens, Greece.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:13 IST
Soccer-UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round after 2024, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday following its executive committee's meeting in Nyon, Switzerland. The knockout round will be played in March and create continuity between the group phase ending in November and the Finals in June.

League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away format quarter-finals, with the winners qualifying for the final four. In other changes, the European qualifiers for the European Championship and World Cup will be more consolidated, with teams being drawn in 12 groups of four and five teams.

The approved new formats for these competitions will come into effect in September, 2024, UEFA said in a statement. The 2023 UEFA Super Cup has been moved from Kazan, Russia to Athens, Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023