Soccer-UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024

The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round after 2024, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday following its executive committee's meeting in Nyon, Switzerland. The knockout round will be played in March and create continuity between the group phase ending in November and the Finals in June.

League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away format quarter-finals, with the winners qualifying for the final four. In other changes, the European qualifiers for the European Championship and World Cup will be more consolidated, with teams being drawn in 12 groups of four and five teams.

The approved new formats for these competitions will come into effect in September, 2024, UEFA said in a statement. The 2023 UEFA Super Cup has been moved from Kazan, Russia to Athens, Greece.

