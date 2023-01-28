Left Menu

Salernitana beats Lecce 2-1 for first win in nearly 3 months

PTI | Milan | Updated: 28-01-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 09:25 IST
Salernitana beats Lecce 2-1 for first win in nearly 3 months
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Salernitana won at Lecce 2-1 to leapfrog its opponent and gain ground in the battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in Serie A.

Boulaye Dia got Salernitana off to the perfect start on Friday when he gave it the lead in the fifth minute and Tonny Vilhena doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Gabriel Strefezza pulled one back for Lecce three minutes later but Salernitana held on for its first win since the end of October.

That lifted Salernitana up to 19th, nine points above the relegation zone and a point above Lecce.

It also moved above Spezia, which fell to 16th after losing at Bologna 2-0. Bologna had itself been wary of being dragged into a relegation scrap but moved up to ninth, just two points behind the final qualifying spot for European competition.

Stefan Posch fired Bologna in front in the first half and Riccardo Orsolini doubled his side's lead in the 77th, shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023