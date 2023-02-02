Left Menu

India's Aman wins bronze at Zagreb Open wrestling

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:47 IST
India's Aman wins bronze at Zagreb Open wrestling
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal in the men's 57kg category at the Zagreb Open Championships here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Aman defeated Zane Raye Rhodes Richards of USA 10-4 on points in the bronze medal contest to finish on the podium of the ranking tournament.

Aliabbas Rzazade of Azerbaijan bagged the gold, beating Yuto Nishiuchi of Japan 2-0 in the final.

The other bronze was won by Beka Bujiashvili of Georgia, who beat Islam Bazarganov of Azerbaijan.

Aman had earlier defeated Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia in the quarterfinals, before losing to Nishiuchi in the semifinals, to qualify for the repechage round as his Japanese opponent went on to reach the final.

Another Indian Pruthviraj Babasaheb Patil (men's 92kg) is in contention for another bronze as he will take on Gankhuyag Ganbaatar of Mongolia in the repechage round.

Patil had lost to Miriani Maisuradze of Georgia 10-0 in the semifinal. He had earlier defeated Radoslaw Marcinkiewicz of Poland 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

In the women's 50kg, India's Shivani Pawar crashed out in the quarterfinals after losing to USA's Erin Simone Golston 4-0 on points.

India's top eight wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya had opted out of the tournament, a decision which came following their revolt against Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

World championship medallist Deepak Punia (86kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sangeeta Phogat (62kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Jitendra Kinha (79kg) have also opted out of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023