Bismah Maroof relinquishes Pakistan captain post

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Bismah Maroof has decided to relinquish her position as the skipper of the Pakistan women's team, but would remain available for selection as a player. Maroof became Pakistan's skipper in September 2017. She had the best win/loss ratio amongst all the regular players to lead the country in ODIs and T20Is.

Under her captaincy, Pakistan won 16 out of 34 ODIs, while they were also victorious in 27 out of 62 T20Is. Maroof spoke about her decision, stating, "It has been an honour for me to captain my country and I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers. It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows, but, at the end of the day, I will always be thankful to Almighty for providing me this opportunity."

"With the new ICC Women's Championship cycle in its initial stages and the 2024 T20 World Cup more than a year away, I think this is the right time for me to step down and help so we have a smooth transition. I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team," she added as per ICC. Najam Sethi, chair of the PCB Management Committee, congratulated Maroof on her achievements, adding, "I congratulate and thank Bismah Maroof for her services as the captain of the national women's side. Bismah has been an inspiration for millions of girls and has been a catalyst for positive change. With her immense dedication and hard work, she has shown that women can continue to follow their passions and dreams."

"She has always put her country before herself and that is underscored by how she has offered to help in smoothening the leadership transition ahead of an exciting and jam-packed season. I am sure her presence in the Pakistan dressing room will continue to be a source of inspiration to our young cricketers and she will continue to serve Pakistan with honour and pride as she has been doing since she was a teenager," he added. PCB stated that the new skipper will be announced in due course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)