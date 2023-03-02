Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo
Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo
Newcastle United fan Kris Cook was so convinced his club was going to win a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years that he had a tattoo celebrating the fact on his leg. The problem was Newcastle ended up losing 2-0 to Manchester United in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.
