Soccer-Brentford's Toney seeks FA leak inquiry over ban reports

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has requested England's Football Association (FA) conduct a leak inquiry following British media reports about a confidential hearing into his alleged breaches of betting rules and the possible ban he faces. The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Toney could face a lengthy ban after he pleaded guilty to many of the 262 charges issued by the FA in December but denied others.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:00 IST
Ivan Toney Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has requested England's Football Association (FA) conduct a leak inquiry following British media reports about a confidential hearing into his alleged breaches of betting rules and the possible ban he faces.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Toney could face a lengthy ban after he pleaded guilty to many of the 262 charges issued by the FA in December but denied others. "I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made," Toney said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for 6 months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process. "My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry, as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers - the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad."

The FA said in November it was alleged Toney breached the betting rules 232 times between 2017 and 2021. The following month he was charged with a further 30 alleged breaches of the betting rules. The FA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Toney has 15 goals and four assists in 23 games in all competitions for Brentford this season.

