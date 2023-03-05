Left Menu

Soccer-NZF boss confident Klimkova can get Ferns firing before Women's World Cup

New Zealand Football boss Andrew Pragnell has thrown his support behind coach Jitka Klimkova to turn around the fortunes of her underperforming team with less than five months before the Women's World Cup begins. New Zealand, who will co-host the World Cup with neighbours Australia from July 20 to Aug. 20, lost all their friendlies last month, suffering a 5-0 hammering by Portugal before falling 2-0 and 1-0 to Argentina.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:21 IST
Soccer-NZF boss confident Klimkova can get Ferns firing before Women's World Cup
Representative image

New Zealand Football boss Andrew Pragnell has thrown his support behind coach Jitka Klimkova to turn around the fortunes of her underperforming team with less than five months before the Women's World Cup begins.

New Zealand, who will co-host the World Cup with neighbours Australia from July 20 to Aug. 20, lost all their friendlies last month, suffering a 5-0 hammering by Portugal before falling 2-0 and 1-0 to Argentina. The defeats extended New Zealand's winless run to eight games, with the team last winning against the Philippines in a friendly in September 2022. They have also not scored in their last five games.

Klimkova has said she would review the team's performance and reflect on her decisions to better prepare for the World Cup. "I have absolute confidence in Jitka (Klimkova), but equally we've got to make sure that if there is any fine-tuning that can be done, we do it now," Pragnell told New Zealand's Stuff Media on Friday.

New Zealand are in Group A at the World Cup with Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland. The Football Ferns have played at the World Cup five times, having never advanced beyond the group stage. "There are a lot of dynamics at play in terms of this team," Pragnell added.

"We know that this side has never won a game at a Women's World Cup. There's an enormous opportunity right now in front of us to win games and I think get out of the group as well." Pragnell said the team will likely play two friendlies in Europe in April and as many at home in early July as part of their preparation for this year's World Cup, which will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023