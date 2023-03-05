Left Menu

Sadom, Gunn along with Asia's premier golfers confirm participation at DGC Open

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:28 IST
Sadom, Gunn along with Asia's premier golfers confirm participation at DGC Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Some of Asia's best and brightest young stars will return in the second DGC Open golf tournament scheduled here from March 16-19.

This will be the strongest Asian Tour full-field event ever witnessed in India and will offer a massive prize purse of USD 750,000.

The field includes five among the current Top-10 of the Asian Tour Order, seven players who have won in the last few seasons including defending champion Nitithorn Thippong and upcoming youngsters.

The current crop of highly talented stars include Sadom Kaewkanjana, currently third on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, besides Gunn Charoenkul (4th), Berry Henson (5th), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (6th) and Phachara Khongwatmai (10th).

In addition, there are four others in Top-20 and 11 more, including the defending champion Nitithorn, in the Top-50.

The star-studded list will be supplemented by as many as eight foreign players who have previously won in India.

Further, almost 10 Indians, who have won Asian Tour events at home, many of them at this very course, will tee up.

Several legends of the game, including Thaworn Wiratchant (twice), Jyoti Randhawa and Scott Hend, who have won Asian Tour Order of Merit, will be present alongside the likes of Chapchai Nirat, who set a Tour record of 32-under in a 72-hole tournament in India in 2009.

The home challenge will be spearheaded by Gaganjeet Bhullar, who in late 2022 became the first Indian to win 10 Asian Tour titles when he won the Mandiri Indonesia Open.

The emergence of youth stars like Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Honey Baisoya, Viraj Madappa, Karandeep Kochhar and S Chikkarangappa besides proven winners like SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur will get strong home support.

Chawrasia and Kapur have all won at the DGC at least once and have a huge following.

India’s top three amateurs and the DGC's club champion will also be seen in action at the prestigious event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023