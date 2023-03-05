Left Menu

Shafali, Lanning power Delhi Capitals to 223/2 vs RCB

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 17:12 IST
Shafali, Lanning power Delhi Capitals to 223/2 vs RCB
Shafali Verma Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties as Delhi Capitals demolished Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack to post an imposing 223 for 2 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) match here on Sunday.

While the young India opener played some breathtaking power-packed strokes in her 84 off just 45 deliveries (10 fours, and four sixes), Australia skipper Lanning was more clinical in her shots, smashing 72 off 43 (14 fours) as the duo destroyed left RCB bowling in a tailspin.

The duo's 162-run partnership ended in an equally dramatic manner, with both getting dismissed in the 15th over, with England off-spinner Heather Knight accounting for the two off the third and fifth deliveries of her second over.

Their departure off the third and fifth ball of the 15th over though did not slow the scoring rate, with Marizanne Kapp (40 not out) and young India player Jemimah Rodrigues (22 not out) helping the side cross the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 223/2 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 72, Shafali Verma 84, Marizanne Kapp, Marizanne Kapp 40 n.o., Jemimah Rodrigues 22 not out; Heather Knight 2/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023