I-League: Sreenidi Deccan play out 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir

Sreenidi Deccan erased a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir in the I-League 2022-23 match at the Deccan Arena on Sunday. The Snow Leopards, on Sunday, saw their two-goal lead slip away within seven minutes, with the equaliser coming in injury time. Samuel Kynshi continued his impressive form by scoring his fifth goal in five matches to give Real Kashmir the lead. Late in the second half, Ernest Boateng doubled the advantage for the visitors before Sreenidi Deccan's Soraisham Dinesh Singh and Rosenberg Gabriel scored within a span of seven minutes to take home a point.

In the 19th minute, Real Kashmir's captain Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung passed the ball to Samuel Kynshi inside the box, and with ample space, the midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, giving the visitors the lead. In the second half, with just seven minutes left in regulation time, Real Kashmir doubled their advantage. Kynshi whipped in a cross from the left for substitute Girik Mahesh Khosla, who sent a header towards the goal. Although Aryan Lamba saved it, the rebound fell kindly for another substitute, Ernest Boateng, who slotted the ball past the Sreenidi goalkeeper.

A minute later, Soraisham Dinesh Singh caught goalkeeper Prateek Singh off his line and scored from around 40 yards to pull one back for the home side. In injury time, Gabriel scored the equaliser. A cross from the right wing by substitute Ramhlunchhunga found Gabriel in the middle of the box, and this time the forward made no mistake, sending his shot into the back of the goal. As a result, Sreenidi Deccan remained in second spot with 42 points from 21 games. Real Kashmir moved one place up to fifth with 31 points. Both teams will feature in the qualifying round of the Super Cup which is set to begin in Kerala next month. (ANI)

