Left Menu

Was nervous at start, Lanning calmed me down: Shafali

Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma, who returned to form with an aggressive fifty, credited her senior partner Australian skipper Meg Lanning for calming her nerves as Delhi Capitals secured a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their WPL opener here on Sunday.Delhi Capitals piled up an imposing 223 for two on a batter-friendly track with openers Shafali 84 and Lanning 72 toying the RCB attack.I was a bit nervous at the start.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:11 IST
Was nervous at start, Lanning calmed me down: Shafali

Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma, who returned to form with an aggressive fifty, credited her senior partner Australian skipper Meg Lanning for calming her ''nerves'' as Delhi Capitals secured a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their WPL opener here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals piled up an imposing 223 for two on a batter-friendly track with openers Shafali (84) and Lanning (72) toying the RCB attack.

''I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she's a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat,'' Shafali said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shafali managed just 102 runs with a best of 33 not out in the recently-concluded Women's T20 World Cup where India made a semifinal exit. ''We just wanted to play good shots and play according to our strength. You feel happy when you get to a landmark, yes, happy with the total,'' she said about their strategy.

Delhi Capitals skipper Lanning said she was always confident of their batting prowess and was relieved that their bowling also came off well after defending the target on a batting-friendly strip.

''We were thinking about (our) bowling but we weren't too concerned about the batting,'' Lanning said.

In reply, RCB managed 163/8 with DC's left-arm quick from the USA Tara Norris returning with 5/29.

''We felt like it was a good score but it was such a good wicket so we knew we had to bowl well. It's great to begin the tournament with a win,'' added Lanning, who recently led Australia to an unprecedented sixth Women's T20 World Cup title.

On her rollicking 162-run opening stand with Indian batting sensation Shafali, she said: ''(It) was fun watching Shafali bat from the other end. We were smiling all the time. ''That's the great thing about this competition, you get to play with players you wouldn't have otherwise played with.'' Tara Norris, who was adjudged Player of the Match for her fifer, said she was delighted with her performance and the outcome of the contest.

''Delighted. Meg (Lanning) and Shafali started well with the bat and the bowlers executed their plans. It is amazing to be here and delighted with the win. The first wicket is pretty special and will definitely take that.'' Gave away 20-30 runs extra: Smriti ======================= The losing team skipper, Smriti Mandhana, while conceding her team gave away far too many runs, added there were still plenty of positives in defeat.

''We gave away too many runs, around 20-30 runs too many. As a pace bowling unit, we didn't go about badly, that's something we'll take away from this game. ''We have back-to-back games, we'll have to take away some positives from the game before coming back tomorrow. We got plenty of starts, but couldn't continue and play a big innings. The wicket didn't change a lot, just needed someone to take it till the 20th over.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023