Left Menu

We were unable to get medical clearance for Dottin: Gujarat Giants

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:50 IST
We were unable to get medical clearance for Dottin: Gujarat Giants

Women's Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants on Sunday issued a clarification for all-rounder Deandra Dottin's absence from the squad, saying they couldn't obtain a medical clearance for the West Indian in time for her to play in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The franchise has included Australian all-rounder Kim Gareth, who was part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup in South Africa, for the inaugural season of the WPL.

Gareth had gone unsold during the WPL auction last month and, though she was in Australia's T20 World Cup squad, she did not play any match.

The franchise had earlier said that Dottin, who was bought in the auction for Rs 60 lakh, was ''recovering from a medical situation''.

But Dottin responded by tweeting that she was fully fit.

''I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I'm recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl,'' Dottin tweeted on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants took to social media to clarify the issue, saying, ''Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WPL.

''We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons.'' Garth had joined the Gujarat Giants squad on Friday but was not part of the playing XI in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won by 143 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023