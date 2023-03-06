R252m allocated for construction and upgrading of local sports facilities

Government has allocated R252 million through a ring-fenced Municipal Infrastructure Grant for the construction and upgrading of local sport facilities in the 2022/23 financial year.

According to the International Cooperation, Trade and Security (ICTS) cluster, 27 municipalities have been allocated in this financial year for infrastucture development.

“An additional R5 million will be spent on installation of 10 outdoor gyms and children's play parks, which will also create 50 temporary jobs in local communities.

“In the 2022/23 financial year, 29 new library facilities and 40 existing library infrastructure are earmarked to be financially supported at an estimated budget of R310 million,” a statement released by the ICTS cluster said on Monday.

SA to host various major international sporting events

South Africa will host various major international sporting events this year.

“South Africa hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town, which culminated in the finals on Sunday, 26 February. In the finals, though the Proteas ladies fell short by 19 runs, they made history with a silver medal finish,” the ICTS cluster said.

South Africa will also host the Netball World Cup 2023 that will take place at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, from 17 July to 8 August 2023.

The hosting of major international sporting events is part of South Africa’s economic recovery strategy, with the focus on the lasting legacy that these events leave behind to benefit the country.

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan intends to build a new economy and unleash South Africa’s true potential. The overarching goal of the plan is to create a sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy.

The following international events will be held in the country:

Netball World Cup, July/August 2023 (R90m over MTEF starting in 2020).

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Formula E, CT, February 2023/24/25/26/27.

World Table Tennis Championships, Durban, May 2023.

World Masters Rowing Regatta, Roodeplaat, September 2023.

Monetisation of the Sport Industry

Government continues to work on monetising and sustaining the business of sport. This endeavour is intended to grow the business of sport through the following outcomes:

Procurement spend of equipment and attire by all spheres of government and sports federations. The department has a transversal tender for procurement of sports attire and equipment for the 16 priority codes of sport, at a cost of approximately R300 million.

Sports federations also procure various services that contribute to the business of sport. In the long term, the intention is to work with other Trade and Economic Departments and agencies to create local manufacturing capability for sport goods for long term production.

Promoting the sale of South African manufactured sport products.

Prosperity and development

The ICTS cluster said South Africa should continue the just transition to low carbon forms of energy generation and production at a pace the country can afford and in a manner that assists in ensuring energy security and opens up the possibility of new investments, new industrialisation and above all creates new jobs.

“Our just transition must prioritise workers and communities in vulnerable industries and ensure no one is left behind. This year, government received the first tranche of the $8.5 billion offer from the JET partnership with Germany and France. This money has been transferred to National treasury,” the ICTS cluster said.

The Just Energy Transition Partnership has finalised the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) for a five-year period, starting in 2023 – 2027.

The JET-IP sets out the scale of need and investments required to achieve the decarbonisation commitments made in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

Cabinet has adopted a Just Transition Framework developed through the Presidential Climate Commission.

The Just Transition Framework informs the basis for SA's long-term climate action and affirms South Africa’s net zero decarbonisation goal. It is firmly set in the context of the country's sustainable development challenges.

“The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be a significant moment where the first global stocktake will take place to provide an assessment of collective progress towards meeting global climate goals.

“For the African continent, unlocking finance, technology and capacity building support will be of utmost importance. In this regard, we look forward to attending the African Climate Conference to be hosted by Kenya in September this year,” the ICTS cluster said.

The cluster said South Africa should prioritise the implementation of the current Southern African Development Community (SADC) development plans, complemented by renewed bilateral agreements focused on advancing shared growth.

“There is increased responsibility on all countries to contribute their best effort to implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Our country is fully committed to contributing its part.

“However, developing countries throughout the globe will require considerable financial contributions if they are to achieve their NDCs and build climate resilience. The UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement requires developed countries to contribute to transitions in developing countries,” the ICTS cluster said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)