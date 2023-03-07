DC beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.
DC posted 211 for 4, with captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with a 42-ball 70. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.
Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls.
Jess Jonassen grabbed three wickets for 43 runs to be the most successful DC bowler. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29). UP Warriorz: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 90 not out; Jess Jonassen 3/43).
