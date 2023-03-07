DC beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Left Menu

Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite Tahlia McGraths unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls.Jess Jonassen grabbed three wickets for 43 runs to be the most successful DC bowler.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 23:15 IST
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

DC posted 211 for 4, with captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with a 42-ball 70. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.

Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls.

Jess Jonassen grabbed three wickets for 43 runs to be the most successful DC bowler. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29). UP Warriorz: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 90 not out; Jess Jonassen 3/43).

