WPL 2023: Lanning's 70, Jonassen's all round show guide Delhi Capitals to 42-run win over UP Warriorz

Riding on Jess Jonassen's brilliant all-round show and captain Meg Lanning's knock of 70, Delhi Capitals clinch a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 here at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Tahlia McGrath's fighting knock of 90 runs went in vain as UP Warriorz batters failed to stitch up a much-needed partnership and handed Delhi a 42-run victory. Jess Jonassen was the star player for Delhi Capitals as she slammed an unbeaten 42 and bagged a three-wicket haul.

Chasing a total of 212, UP Warriorz started the chase on high as their captain Alyssa Healy slammed Delhi bowlers all around the ground from the very first ball of the innings. Jess Jonassen then came to bowl and the bowler gave double blows to UP as she removed Healy for 24 and Kiran Navgire for 2 in the 4th over of the game.

Marizanne Kapp then joined the wicket-taking party as she dismissed opener Shweta Sehrawat for 1 run. The left-handed batter Deepti Sharma came out to bat. Tahlia McGrath then eased some pressure from her team UP Warriorz and slammed Tara Norris for 13 runs in the 7th over of the game.

Radha Yadav took a stunner to send Deepti Sharma packing on Shikha Pandey's delivery. Devika Vaidya along with McGrath tried to ease some pressure from their team as they slammed boundaries at regular intervals.

The duo of Vaidya and McGrath tried to fight back, however, it was not enough as they took the equation down to 99 runs needed in 4 overs. Jonassen gave UP another blow as she removed Vaidya for 23 off 21. Simran Shaikh then came out to bat at the crease. McGrath then opened her hands as she hammered four boundaries gathering 17 runs in Marizanne Kapp's over.

While slamming Kapp, McGrath brought up her much-needed fifty in the 18th over of the match. McGrath continued her carnage form as she slammed Jonassen for 18 runs. However, McGrath's fighting lone knock was not enough as Delhi Capitals clinched 42 run victory over UP Warriorz.

Earlier, Meg Lanning's outstanding fifty and Jess Jonassen's quickfire unbeaten 42 powered Delhi Capitals to 211/4 against UP Warriorz. Lanning slammed the highest for Delhi Capitals with 70 in 42 balls while Jess Jonassen played a quickfire knock of 42 runs in 20. For UP Warriorz Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Tahlia McGrath bagged one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a blistering start as their openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma took the team's total beyond the 60-run mark in under 6 overs. In the 6th over of the game, Lanning and Shafali hammered Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 17 runs.

Tahlia McGrath gave her team a big breakthrough as she removed dangerous batter Shafali Verma for 17 in the 7th over of the game. Lanning in red-hot form slammed a 32-ball 53 in the 9th over of the game keeping pressure on UP Warriorz.

The match was paused for some time after rain played a spoilsport. Kapp resumed the match with a stunning six off Deepti Sharma's delivery. However, Kapp's stay at the crease was cut short as Sophie Ecclestone delivered a shortened-length ball to dismiss Delhi Capitals batter. The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues then came out to bat at the crease. Lanning continued her blistering form and slammed UP bowlers all around the ground.

Gayakwad then gave Delhi a big blow as she ended Lanning's show at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Lanning went back to the pavilion after scoring 70 off 42. Alice Capsey then came out to bat. Rodrigues and Capsey joined hands and slammed boundaries at regular intervals. Shabnim Ismail then removed Capsey for 21 in the 15th over of the game. Jess Jonassen then came out to bat and slammed UP bowlers all around the ground with Rodrigues.

Jonassen and Rodrigues played some outstanding shots to pile up 19 runs from Tahlia McGrath's over. Jonassen and Rodrigues went back unbeaten after guiding their team to a competitive total of 211/4 in 20 overs. Brief score: Delhi Capitals 211/4 (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42*; Shabnim Ismail 1-29) vs UP Warriorz 169/5 (Tahlia McGrath 90*, Alyssa Healy 24; Jess Jonassen 3-43). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)