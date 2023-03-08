Left Menu

MLS pushing for temporary substitutes for head injuries

Major League Soccer will keep on pushing the sports international rules-makers to allow a trial of temporary substitutes for players suspected of concussions.The International Football Association Board, which decides rules, said Saturday that it will continue with trials of permanent substitutions for players suspected of head injuries.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:00 IST
MLS pushing for temporary substitutes for head injuries
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United States

Major League Soccer will keep on pushing the sport's international rules-makers to allow a trial of temporary substitutes for players suspected of concussions.

The International Football Association Board, which decides rules, said Saturday that it will continue with trials of permanent substitutions for players suspected of head injuries. MLS and England's Premier League proposed having injured players be assessed for a longer period and have the potential to rejoin the match.

“We strongly believe in the benefits of conducting the trial and welcome the opportunity to share the data and learnings from such a trial with the global soccer community,” MLS said in a statement Tuesday. ''The proposed temporary concussion substitution protocol was developed with MLS's medical advisers and would allow club medical professionals to conduct a structured off-field evaluation of players suspected of sustaining a concussion.'' The MLS Players Association has criticized the IFAB, which includes four representatives from FIFA and one each from the governing bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

MLS said it will work with the Premier League, the French league, the MLS union, the international union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum to push the IFAB to trial temporary substitutes.

“In the meantime, we will continue to evaluate our options as we work with our players and clubs on implementing our current MLS head injury/concussion evaluation and management protocol,'' the league said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023