RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Rashtriya Seva Sangam on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will on April 7 attend the inauguration ceremony of third Rashtriya Seva Sangam here organised by the Rashtriya Seva Bharti (RSB).

Pannalal Bhansali, president of RSB, an RSS-affiliate, said that the third Rashtriya Seva Sangam will be organised from April 7-9 at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli, Jaipur.

In a statement, he said that RSS' Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day conference.

Bhansali said about 5,000 delegates from more than 1,000 organisations from across the country, along with industrialists, saints and dignitaries from sports and art world will participate in the event.

The objective of this national conference conducted every five years is to establish a harmonious, capable, self-reliant society and a prosperous India by establishing synergy between the collective efforts of voluntary organisations associated with RSB, he said.

