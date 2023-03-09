Left Menu

RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Rashtriya Seva Sangam on April 7 in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:00 IST
RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Rashtriya Seva Sangam on April 7 in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will on April 7 attend the inauguration ceremony of third Rashtriya Seva Sangam here organised by the Rashtriya Seva Bharti (RSB).

Pannalal Bhansali, president of RSB, an RSS-affiliate, said that the third Rashtriya Seva Sangam will be organised from April 7-9 at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli, Jaipur.

In a statement, he said that RSS' Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day conference.

Bhansali said about 5,000 delegates from more than 1,000 organisations from across the country, along with industrialists, saints and dignitaries from sports and art world will participate in the event.

The objective of this national conference conducted every five years is to establish a harmonious, capable, self-reliant society and a prosperous India by establishing synergy between the collective efforts of voluntary organisations associated with RSB, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023