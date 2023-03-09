Left Menu

WPL 2023: Wong, Ishaque, Matthews wreak havoc; Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals for 105

For Delhi Capitals, Meg Lanning scored the highest with 43 while Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 25 runs.

Team Mumbai Indians (Photo: WPL/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Superb spells by Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals of 105 in 18 overs in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday. Matthews, Ishaque and Wong bagged three-wicket hauls respectively while Pooja Vastrakar claimed one. For Delhi Capitals, Meg Lanning scored the highest with 43 while Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 25 runs.

Put to field first, Saika Ishaque drew first blood as she removed opener Shafali Verma for 2 in the 2nd over of the game. The right-handed batter Alice Capsey then came out to bat but the batter failed to score big as she returned after scoring just 6 runs. Issy Wong took her first wicket of the match, dismissing Marizanne Kapp for just 2 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues then came out to bat and handled the charge as she slammed 13 runs off Nat Sciver-Brunt's over with the help of three boundaries.

After 10 over, Delhi Capital's score read 58/3. Meg Lanning then shifted gears and slammed back-to-back three fours in Amelia Kerr's over, gathering 14 runs. Rodrigues handled the power hitting from another end for Delhi. However, Rodrigues' stay at the crease ended as Ishaque bowled her out for 25 in the 13th over of the game. Delhi Capitals loses the wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani in quick succession within 2 overs.

Lanning returned after scoring 43 runs while Jonassen and Mani were not even able to score double digits. Wong then gave Delhi Capitals double blows as she dismissed Taniya Bhatia for 4 and Radha Yadav for 10 in the 17th over of the game. Matthews claimed the last wicket of batter Tara Norris to help Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 105 (Meg Lanning 43, Jemimah Rodrigues 25; Saika Ishaque 3-13) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

