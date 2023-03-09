Left Menu

French court upholds corruption sentence for Papa Massata Diack

Paris appeal court on Thursday upheld a corruption conviction for Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack, the late former head of the world athletics' governing body. His father, Lamine Diack, once one of the most powerful men in world athletics, was handed a four-year prison sentence in 2020 but was never jailed.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:25 IST
French court upholds corruption sentence for Papa Massata Diack

Paris appeal court on Thursday upheld a corruption conviction for Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack, the late former head of the world athletics' governing body. Papa Massata, who has denied all wrongdoing, is currently in Senegal, where he fled seven years ago when the French investigation first began. His lawyer said he was unable to attend the trial because he was under legal supervision and could not leave the country.

Papa Massata and his father were at the heart of a scandal that involved taking kickbacks from Russian athletes in return for concealing positive drug tests that enabled them to continue to compete, including at the 2012 London Olympics. Both men were convicted on fraud charges in France in September 2020. Papa Massata was sentenced at the time to five years in jail and hit with a fine of 1 million euros.

The jail sentence was confirmed by the appeals court on Thursday, while the fine was reduced to 500,000 euros ($527,750.00). A 10-year prohibition on holding any job linked to sports was also pronounced by the court. "Papa Massata Diack was sentenced more for his absence than for the offenses imputed to him," his lawyer, Marie-Sophie Goldschmidt, told Reuters. "This decision is rather illogical."

Reached by Reuters in Senegal, Papa Massata refused to comment on the decision. His father, Lamine Diack, once one of the most powerful men in world athletics, was handed a four-year prison sentence in 2020 but was never jailed. He remained under house arrest in France and was later released on bail, allowing him to return to Senegal, where he died in December 2021 at age 88. ($1 = 0.9474 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023