Ishaque-led Mumbai attack tame big-hitting Delhi Capitals

Uncapped Saika Ishaque continued her stellar run in the Women's Premier League as Mumbai Indians bundled out Delhi Capitals for just 105 in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday. Ishaque (3/13), Isabelle Wong (3/10) and Hayley Matthews (3/19) were the stars for Mumbai Indians as they made life miserable for the high-flying Delhi batters at the DY Patil Stadium here. Delhi Capitals, who had amassed totals in excess of 200 in both their matches, suffered a collective failure with the bat in a high pressure contest between the top two teams in the league. Despite captain Meg Lanning's fighting 43, Delhi could not muster a total big enough to challenge the WPL table-toppers.

Ishaque was once again the star for Mumbai as the left-arm spinner accounted for Lanning, Shafali Verma (2) and Jemimah Rodrigues (25) to take her wicket tally to nine in three matches, the most in the tournament.

The only bright spot for Delhi was the 50-run stand for the fourth wicket between Lanning and Rodrigues, but once their resistance was broken, the Capitals slipped further as they lost four wickets in nine balls for just three runs.

After being reduced to 32/3 in seven overs, Lanning and Rodrigues tried to revive the Delhi innings.

It all went downhill for Delhi once their partnership was ended by Ishaque, who cleaned up Rodrigues in the 13th over. The left-arm spinner then dealt a body blow to Delhi three balls later by removing Lanning Hayley Matthews also got into the act to dismiss the dangerous Jess Jonassen (2) and Minnu Mani (0) in the 14th over and trapped Tara Norris for the final wicket of the innings. In the powerplay, Mumbai Indians kept a lid on the Delhi batters with Ishaque providing the first breakthrough, cleaning up Shafali in the second over. To their credit, Mumbai bowled tight lines to not allow Delhi batters to get away, with the batting side managing just six fours in the first 10 overs, and an overall nine fours and a six in their entire innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)