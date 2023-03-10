Left Menu

Soccer-Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

Al-Ittihad's fans taunted Ronaldo throughout the match, repeatedly chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi. Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in seven league games this season, took off his captain's armband before leaving the pitch and looked set to throw it, before regaining his composure.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:39 IST
Soccer-Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo Image Credit: ANI

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off down the tunnel kicking water bottles out of his way after his Al-Nassr team lost 1-0 at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro league on Thursday. The defeat marked the second match in row in which the 38-year-old Ronaldo failed to find the net, with Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe parrying away a fierce shot from the Portugal superstar in injury time.

Brazilian Romarinho scored 10 minutes from time to seal victory for Al-Ittihad, who leapfrogged Al-Nassr to take top spot in the league table. Al-Ittihad's fans taunted Ronaldo throughout the match, repeatedly chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in seven league games this season, took off his captain's armband before leaving the pitch and looked set to throw it, before regaining his composure. He applauded the Al-Nassr supporters before leaving the field of play.

"Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!" the Portuguese said on Twitter after the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023