LG honours Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday honoured Arushi Kotwal and S Harmanjot Singh, awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for 2022 and 2021, at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor assured every possible support and assistance from the Union Territory administration to the duo in their future endeavours, the official said.

While interacting with the awardees, Sinha said their exceptional achievements in innovation and sports have inspired several youths to strive for excellence.

Singh, a young innovator, had developed women's safety app -- ‘Raksha’ -- and won various Olympiads and competitions, while Kotwal, who aspires to be a Grand Master, has brought glory to the Union Territory and the country at national and International Chess championships.

The family members of the two awardees were present on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

