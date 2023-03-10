Left Menu

WPL: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz are in the third position in the points table with two points, having won one match and lost one as well. RCB on the other hand is yet to win a game and put some points next to their name. They have lost all three matches so far.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:42 IST
RCB will have to win the match to keep their chances of playoff qualification alive. (Photo- RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. UP Warriorz are in the third position in the points table with two points, having won one match and lost one as well. RCB on the other hand is yet to win a game and put some points next to their name. They have lost all three matches so far.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said at the toss, "Would like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket. We have seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps. As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries. Not the way we wanted to start, but it is a long tournament, want to keep our heads high." UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said at the toss, "Pretty sure we wanted to bat first. But we get to bowl first. Hopefully, we will restrict them to something we can chase. The pitch is not going to change too much. Shabnim Ismail misses out, Grace Harris is back in, much to everyone's delight. You look at the other night, we lost by 40, but if someone was there with Tahlia, we could have got closer."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

