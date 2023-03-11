Left Menu

Rugby-Fijian Drua stun Super Rugby champion Crusaders in Lautoka upset

Debutant replacement flyhalf Kemu Valetini slotted the winning penalty from in front with 80 minutes already up on the clock after a topsy-turvy match played in stifling heat at Churchill Park. Hammered 61-3 by the 13-times Super Rugby champions in their only previous meeting in May last year, the Drua went 12-0 down early in the contest after the Crusaders scored two tries through rolling mauls.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 11:44 IST
Rugby-Fijian Drua stun Super Rugby champion Crusaders in Lautoka upset
Representative Image

Fijian Drua recorded the biggest win of their two seasons in Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday with a stunning 25-24 upset of the reigning champion Canterbury Crusaders in front of a passionate home crowd in Lautoka. Debutant replacement flyhalf Kemu Valetini slotted the winning penalty from in front with 80 minutes already up on the clock after a topsy-turvy match played in stifling heat at Churchill Park.

Hammered 61-3 by the 13-times Super Rugby champions in their only previous meeting in May last year, the Drua went 12-0 down early in the contest after the Crusaders scored two tries through rolling mauls. They stormed back with unanswered tries from centre Iosefi Masi, fullback Ilaisa Droasese, flanker Joseva Tamani and winger Eroni Sau to take a 22-12 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

The Crusaders rallied with a try from Fiji-born winger Sevu Reece and another from a rolling maul for replacement hooker Ioane Moananu, which flyhalf Fergus Burke converted from the touchline to put the visitors 24-22 ahead with seconds to go. The New Zealanders knocked on from the ensuing kickoff to give the Drua another chance, however, and they worked calmly through several phases before the Crusaders were penalised to give Valetini the chance to secure a famous victory.

"It was unreal today, it was epic," said Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere. "The boys came out in the second half firing and we did the job, we got the win. We had the belief we could do it and we came and defeated a great Crusaders team. And what better way to do it than in front of our home crowd."

It was a second defeat in three matches this season for the sometimes slow-starting Crusaders. "I guess that's not what we wanted, but we got what we expected, that's a tough Drua side playing at home," said Crusaders captain Scott Barrett, who was playing his 100th Super Rugby match.

"We saw how dangerous they were, they capitalised with their skill, running play. Congratulations to the Drua on their win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023