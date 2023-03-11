Left Menu

Real Madrid fights back for 3-1 win over Espanyol

Madrid will then visit Barcelona on March 19 in a clsico that will likely weigh heavily in the title fight.

Real Madrid fights back for 3-1 win over Espanyol

Vinícius Júnior sparked Real Madrid's 3-1 comeback over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Saturday, keeping Barcelona within reach in the title race.

Joselu Mato put Espanyol ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth minute. But Vinícius equalized in the 22nd before Éder Militão headed Madrid in front for good in the 39th.

Substitute Marco Asensio added a third goal in stoppage time as Madrid ended a three-game winless run between the league and the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti's team reduced Barcelona's lead to six points before the front-runners visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Karim Benzema missed the game as he rested to recover from an ankle problem. Before the game, Ancelotti said that he expects his striker to be ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Madrid holding a 5-2 advantage from the first leg of the round of 16.

Madrid will then visit Barcelona on March 19 in a "clásico" that will likely weigh heavily in the title fight.

