Left Menu

Rugby-Italy coach Crowley unhappy with match officials in Wales loss

Italy coach Kieran Crowley bemoaned his side’s bad luck and the match officials following their 29-17 home loss to Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday, believing his team deserved a first-half penalty-try.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:15 IST
Rugby-Italy coach Crowley unhappy with match officials in Wales loss

Italy coach Kieran Crowley bemoaned his side's bad luck and the match officials following their 29-17 home loss to Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday, believing his team deserved a first-half penalty-try. Wales outscored Italy four tries to two, but Crowley was convinced his side should have had the benefit of the doubt with the score at 15-3 when Wales flyhalf Owen Williams made a tackle from an offside position with Italy poised to dot down.

Referee Damon Murphy from Australia said he believed a ruck had not been formed and it was general play. "I probably should not have, but I tried to talk to them (the referees) at halftime," Crowley told reporters. "I just couldn't believe we didn't get a penalty try. I also can't understand how a team (Wales) can be penalised 17 times and not be warned once. It's frustrating." Wales were actually penalised 14 times.

But Crowley also admitted his side did not execute well enough and were unlucky with a wicked bounce of the ball that allowed wing Rio Dyer to score Wales' first try after the excellent Rhys Webb had put a kick in behind the Italian defensive line. "Today they (Wales) got a lucky bounce so good on them. It's an area that we need to look at. They got that try and it put us on the backfoot," Crowley said.

"There was no lack of attention in terms of preparation. They prepared as well as any other Test. It just didn't go our way. "The execution wasn't good enough and we didn't get any favours with the officiating. We let ourselves down with execution. But there's no way it was a lack of preparation or mental readiness."

Italy now face another Six Nations wooden spoon with their final game of the 2023 championship away in Scotland next Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023