IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of back pain

He has been sent for scans and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is monitoring him.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 10:56 IST
Shreyas Iyer (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
India batter Shreyas Iyer has been sent for scans after he complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play against Australia in the fourth Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Sunday. He has been sent for scans and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is monitoring him.

Shreyas Iyer WHO usually bat in the middle order did not come out to bat in that position after Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Todd Murphy in the first session. After Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal on the fourth day, wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat came to the crease to join hands with well-set batter Virat Kohli. As we speak, Kohli is on 69* and new batter Srikar Bharat on 7 unbeaten at the crease.

Talking about the fourth Test, After Australia's impressive first innings performance, India has produced a solid batting reply. The visitors piled up 480 runs in their first innings after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. Shubman Gill was the star as he hit his second Test hundred. Gill was the star performer for India on the third day. The opener scored 128 from 235 on a good batting track. By the time he departed, India had reached 245, more than half of Australia's total.

Gill's knock has put India in a fighting position in the fourth Test, with the hosts currently leading the series 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

