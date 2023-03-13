Cricket-India win series 2-1 v Australia after final test ends in draw
India won the four-test series against Australia 2-1 after the fourth and final match ended in a draw in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Having conceded a first-innings lead of 91, Australia reached 175-2 before the teams agreed on a draw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
