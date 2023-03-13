Left Menu

Cricket-India win test series 2-1 after Australia force draw in Ahmedabad

India took a 91-run first innings lead on Sunday to put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the only test in the series that lasted the full five days. Australia made 175-2 batting resolutely to frustrate India, who have held the trophy since 2016-17.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:30 IST
Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne struck half-centuries on Monday to help Australia draw the fourth and final test against India, as the home side retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory in Ahmedabad. India took a 91-run first innings lead on Sunday to put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the only test in the series that lasted the full five days.

Australia made 175-2 batting resolutely to frustrate India, who have held the trophy since 2016-17. Head made 90 and forged a 139-run stand with Labuschagne, who made 63 not out, before players from both sides shook hands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India also confirmed their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June following Sri Lanka's two-wicket loss to New Zealand in Christchurch earlier in the day.

