Left Menu

Athletics-High jump pioneer Fosbury dies at 76

"The track and field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps... and Kristin Thompson."

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 00:53 IST
Athletics-High jump pioneer Fosbury dies at 76

Olympic high jump champion Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised the event with a jumping technique named after him, died on Sunday aged 76, his agent Ray Schulte said on Monday. Fosbury won gold in the high jump at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, where he jumped back first to clear the bar, a technique that has since been named the 'Fosbury Flop' and used by all high jumpers today.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of lymphoma," Schulte wrote on Instagram. "The track and field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps... and Kristin Thompson."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP
Blog

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023