Soccer-Germany call up five newcomers for Peru, Belgium friendlies

Germany have called up five newcomers to their squad for this month's friendlies against Peru and Belgium as coach Hansi Flick looks to rebuild his team for Euro 2024 on home soil. Brentford's Kevin Schade was included on Friday along with VfB Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman, Mergim Berisha of Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha and Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf.

The Germans who crashed out of last year's World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive time, face Peru on March 25 in Mainz before playing Belgium in Cologne three days later. "We are happy that things get back under way," Flick said. "We want to build a strong squad for Euro 2024 in Germany. That is why it is important to use the first international matches of the year to invite new players.

"Each individual training session on the road to the Euro on home soil is hugely important in order to find the best team in order to increase anticipation for the tournament," he said. Flick also recalled striker Timo Werner, defender Emre Can, goalkeeper Bernd Leno and midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Among those missing is Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller, who Flick has said will not be part of the team for now to give younger players a chance.

