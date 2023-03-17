Left Menu

Rahul-Jadeja guide India to five-wicket win against Australia in ODI opener

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:50 IST
KL Rahul scored a fine 75 under pressure to star in India's five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI, here on Friday.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing a target of 189, India were 16/3 and subsequently 39/4 but Rahul held his nerves during a 91-ball knock that had seven fours and a six. He added 108 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out).

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 188.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first and his bowling unit, led by Mohammed Shami (3/17), fired at the Wankhede Stadium to finish off Australia's innings in just 35.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj also got three wickets.

Opening in place of the injured David Warner, Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia with a 65-ball 81, but the rest, including skipper Steve Smith, failed to make any worthwhile contribution. Brief scores: Australia: 188 all out in 35.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 81; Mohammed Shami 3/17, Mohammed Siraj 3/29). India: 191/5 in 39.5 overs (KL Rahul 75 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 45 not out, Mitchell Starc 3/49).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

