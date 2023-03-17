Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu out of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup squad

Emma Raducanu will not be part of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup squad to face France in the qualifiers with captain Anne Keothavong saying on Friday that the British number one was "unavailable". Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu, now ranked 77th in the world, reached the last 16 at Indian Wells this week where she lost to world number one Iga Swiatek.

The 20-year-old had pulled out of the BJK Cup team in October last year due to a wrist injury. Britain reached the semi-finals in Glasgow in November where they were beaten by Australia. "I'm pleased to name the same team as the one we had four months ago in Glasgow where we gelled so well and the team spirit was electric. There were some memorable performances across the week to help us reach the semi-finals," Keothavong said.

Harriet Dart (ranked 109), Heather Watson (140), Katie Boulter (151), and doubles players Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls were picked for the qualifying tie to be played from April 14-15 in Coventry. "Harriet showed us what she's capable of by beating the likes of (Paula) Badosa and (Ajla) Tomljanovic," Keothavong added.

"Katie and Heather have a proven track record in this competition and are enthusiastic as ever to be part of this team. While Emma is unavailable for this tie we look forward to seeing her back on the team in the near future." There are 18 teams competing for nine places at the BJK Cup Finals which will take place in November

