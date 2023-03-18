Gujarat Giants post 188 for 4 against RCB
Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 188 for 4 in their Women's Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.
Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for the Giants with 68 off 42 balls while Ashleigh Gardner and Sabbhineni Meghana contributed 41 and 31 respectively.
For RCB, Shreyanka Patil returned with best figures of 2/17.
Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 188 for 4 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 68, Ashleigh Gardner 41; Shreyanka Patil 2/17).
