Soccer-Tottenham squander points in top-four race, Leeds out of bottom three

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a dent as Southampton earned a last-gasp 3-3 home draw with a James Ward-Prowse penalty that would have been cheered in Newcastle on Saturday. Antonio Conte's side looked set to move into third place as goals by Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic put them 3-1 ahead with around 15 minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 15th place but none of his rivals were ruling out the Formula One championship leader fighting for victory on Sunday. The double world champion was sidelined by a sudden driveshaft failure in qualifying on Saturday after dominating every practice session.

Cricket-Hope's ton lifts West Indies to win over South Africa in second ODI

New captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century as West Indies defeated hosts South Africa by 48 runs in the second one-day international on Saturday. After winning the toss and electing to bat at Buffalo Park in East London, Hope's superb 128 not out anchored the West Indies score of 335 for eight in their 50 overs as he struck five fours and seven sixes in his 115-ball innings.

Women's NCAA roundup: No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast upsets No. 5 Washington State

For the second straight year, Florida Gulf Coast -- seeded 12th again -- upset a No. 5 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, this time handing Pac-12 champs Washington State a 74-63 defeat in Villanova, Pa., on Saturday. FGCU (33-3) shot 55.6 percent from the floor and was led by the sharp shooting of Sha Carter, who poured in 24 points. Tishara Morehouse chipped in 16 points for the Eagles.

Rugby-'Roll on the World Cup': Ireland in bullish mood after Grand Slam win

"Roll on the World Cup" was the message from Ireland captain Johnny Sexton on Saturday after his side completed a Six Nations Grand Slam in a campaign that showed just why they are the world's top-ranked team. Ireland were far from their confident and controlled best in the 29-16 victory over England but found a way as they as they have been doing with increasing ease in a run of 10 straight wins and 22 in their last 24 games.

BBC soccer commentator Lineker returns after suspension for criticising government

Former England football captain Gary Lineker returned to host the BBC's flagship soccer show on Saturday, a week after his suspension for criticising government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster's impartiality rules. BBC managers reversed their decision to suspend Lineker, the broadcaster's highest-paid presenter, after his colleagues refused to work in solidarity last weekend, forcing it to air soccer matches without normal commentary.

Tennis-Medvedev beats Tiafoe to reach Indian Wells final

Daniil Medvedev beat Frances Tiafoe 7-5 7-6(4) on Saturday to secure a place in his first Indian Wells final where he will face either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Italy's Jannik Sinner. The victory extended what has been an impressive run for the red-hot Russian, who has won 19 consecutive matches and is one victory away from adding another title to the ones he collected in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai over the last month.

Tennis-Djokovic to miss Miami Open over vaccine status

Novak Djokovic will miss next week's Miami Open after the Serbian was denied an exemption that would have allowed him to enter the U.S. despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, tournament director James Blake said on Friday. "We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get an exemption, but that wasn't able to happen," Blake told Tennis Channel.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt breaks 23-year-old record for most points in season

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt broke the men's record for most points in a World Cup season that had stood for 23 years when he won the giant slalom in Soldeu on Saturday. Odermatt needed to finish on the podium to break Austrian great Hermann Maier's record of 2,000 overall points but the 25-year-old beat Henrik Kristoffersen by 2.11 seconds thanks to a scorching first run to clinch victory and the record.

NHL-Sharks goalie Reimer declines to wear Pride jersey

San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer said he will not wear the National Hockey League team's Pride jersey during warm-ups ahead of their game against the New York Islanders on Saturday because they do not align with his religious beliefs. The 35-year-old Canadian said the decision was based on his Christian beliefs and added that he has "always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect," and that all members of the LGBTQ+ community should be welcomed in hockey.

