Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to claim Indian Wells title

Rybakina opened the second set with a break before Sabalenka finally settled into her game but the Kazakh sensed her chance and quickly closed the deal on her first championship point when her opponent sent a service return into the net.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 03:59 IST
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat a misfiring Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11) 6-4 on Sunday to claim the Indian Wells title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final. Rybakina, playing in her first WTA 1000 final, came back from a break down to grab a tightly-contested first set during which second seed Sabalenka committed 10 double faults and the Kazakh 10th seed never trailed the rest of the way.

Rybakina, who beat defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the final, dropped serve when Sabalenka landed a forehand lob just inside the baseline for a 3-2 lead followed by a routine hold that gave the Belarusian control. But Rybakina refused to back down and immediately held at love to steady the ship before Sabalenka handed back the break with an untimely double fault that levelled the match at 4-4 from where the duo remained on serve to force a tiebreaker.

Despite her struggles, Sabalenka had her chances in the opener but squandered three set points while also turning aside five set points before finally sending a forehand long to give Rybakina control.

