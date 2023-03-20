Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0

Having been asked to follow on, Sri Lanka needed 416 runs to make the hosts bat again but were bowled out for 358 in their second innings at the Basin Reserve. New Zealand completed their third test win in succession after claiming the thrilling series-opener by two wickets on the last ball in Christchurch and beating England by one run in another cliffhanger in Wellington.

New Zealand completed an innings and 58-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second test in blustery Wellington on Monday to sweep the series 2-0 as the South Asian side's resistance finally broke late on day four. Having been asked to follow on, Sri Lanka needed 416 runs to make the hosts bat again but were bowled out for 358 in their second innings at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand completed their third test win in succession after claiming the thrilling series-opener by two wickets on the last ball in Christchurch and beating England by one run in another cliffhanger in Wellington. Sri Lanka's hopes of a first win in the country since 2006 all but ended when their batters managed only 164 in reply to New Zealand's declared first innings total of 580 for four.

Those hopes were extinguished in the second innings as five of their top seven batters gave up their wickets trying to attack the short ball on a day blighted by severe gusts of wind.

