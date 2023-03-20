Left Menu

Sakshi advances to quarterfinals of Women's World Championships

Indian boxer Sakshi 52kg notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to advance to the quarterfinals of the Womens World Championship here on Monday.Sakshi, the 2021 Asian Championship bronze medallist, utilised her height and long reach to her advantage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:54 IST
Sakshi advances to quarterfinals of Women's World Championships
Indian boxer Sakshi (52kg) notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Championship here on Monday.

Sakshi, the 2021 Asian Championship bronze medallist, utilised her height and long reach to her advantage. She would punch Urakbayeva and step back quickly, not letting her opponent counter attack.

The Indian danced around the ring, playing with aggression and released a number of punches to emerge victorious.

''I played much better than I expected. She is a good boxer so I thought it would be a 19-20 fight but the strategy worked for me and I was able to dominate,'' Sakshi said after the bout.

Later in the day, Preeti (54kg) will face Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in a round of 16 bout while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will open her campaign against Vanessa Ortiz of Mexico in the 75kg pre-quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

