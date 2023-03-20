Left Menu

Soccer-Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers with injury

Rashford, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year, has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country. Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will also not report for international duty with an injury. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster has been called up for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:34 IST
Soccer-Rashford to miss England's Euro qualifiers with injury
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Marcus Rashford will miss England's European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week after picking up an injury in Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham, the Football Association said on Monday. Rashford, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year, has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will also not report for international duty with an injury. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster has been called up for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope. Forster, who made his debut in 2013, has six England caps but has not played since 2016.

England play Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023