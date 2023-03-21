Left Menu

Soccer-Relegation-threatened Elche sack coach Machin

LaLiga's bottom-placed club Elche parted ways with coach Pablo Machin on Monday after a string of poor results left them 14-points adrift of the safety zone. Machin, a former Sevilla and Espanyol coach, leaves just four months after his arrival last November following their 2-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday. "Elche would like to thank the coach for his work and commitment during his time," the club said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2023 02:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 01:49 IST
Soccer-Relegation-threatened Elche sack coach Machin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

LaLiga's bottom-placed club Elche parted ways with coach Pablo Machin on Monday after a string of poor results left them 14-points adrift of the safety zone. Machin, a former Sevilla and Espanyol coach, leaves just four months after his arrival last November following their 2-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"Elche would like to thank the coach for his work and commitment during his time," the club said in a statement. The 47-year-old, who managed to secure only two league wins during 12 games in charge, is the third manager to be sacked by Elche this season, following the departures of Francisco Rodriguez and Jorge Almiron.

Elche, who failed to win any of their first 19 league games this season, have not announced a new coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
3
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023