Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Jake Woodford, Cards shut out Marlins

St. Louis starter Jake Woodford pitched five shutout innings -- striking out seven -- and Nolan Gorman had an RBI single in a four-run sixth inning as the host Cardinals blanked the Miami Marlins 5-0 Monday in Jupiter, Fla. Gorman finished 1-for-3 and scored a run. On Sunday, he hit a two-run homer in the Cardinals' 8-7 victory over the New York Mets.

Tennis-Medvedev aims to build new streak after falling to Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev suffered double disappointment on Sunday after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final and seeing his 19-match winning run snapped, but the Russian said the only thing to do now was embark on another streak. Medvedev came into Sunday's final having won titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai but was thrashed 6-3 6-2 by Spaniard Alcaraz, leaving him one victory short of matching his 20-match winning run that ended in early 2021.

NHL roundup: Streaking Rangers blow by Predators

The New York Rangers remained red-hot Sunday night when they rode a six-goal first period to a 7-0 rout of the visiting Nashville Predators. The Rangers, who blanked the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday night, have won four straight by a combined score of 22-5. They have scored 15 unanswered goals in their last three games, the longest streak in the NHL this season.

Soccer-PSG re-enacting 'Groundhog Day' in yet another mediocre season

Paris St Germain owners Qatar Sport Investments (QSI) have spent more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.60 billion) in transfers since they took over in 2011, yet coach Christophe Galtier has been blaming the club's miserable run on key absences. PSG, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last month and eliminated from the French Cup by bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in February, lost 2-0 to Stade Rennais on Sunday, their first home defeat in Ligue 1 in almost two years.

Soccer-Fulham's coach Silva and striker Mitrovic charged after Man United tie

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after the Football Association said the standard punishment for his dismissal during their 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United would be "clearly insufficient". Fulham coach Marco Silva was also charged by the FA on Monday.

Basketball-Shaq hip surgery confirmed after hospital photo post

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has had hip surgery, Broadcaster TNT said on Monday, after the four-time NBA champion gave fans a fright by posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. The 15-time All-Star and analyst for "Inside the NBA" will be absent from the broadcast booth while he recovers but sent out a note of support for the job being done by his fellow sportscasters Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker on Sunday.

NBA roundup: Spurs overcome 24-point deficit, down Hawks

Keldon Johnson had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Vassell added 29 points as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 24 points down to beat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 126-118 on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta led by 22 points at halftime but gave most of it back in a ragged third quarter, heading to the final period up just 103-100. The Hawks were still ahead at 114-108 until San Antonio forged a 16-0 run behind six points from Zach Collins and five from Blake Wesley to move to the front at 124-114 with 1:54 to play.

Table tennis-Twice Olympian Jha handed one-year ban for whereabouts failures

Kanak Jha, who competed for the United States in table tennis competitions at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, has been given a one-year ban for three whereabouts failures, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Monday. The accumulation of three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period is considered an anti-doping rule violation.

Motor racing-F1 needs Perez to keep performing at his best

Sergio Perez may have had his best race yet in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but Formula One desperately needs the Mexican to keep it up in a season turning into a tale of two Red Bull team mates. The evidence from Bahrain and Jeddah suggests Max Verstappen, who started 15th on Sunday and was second already by the halfway point, will otherwise have his third successive title wrapped up in short order.

Tennis-Rybakina sets sights on top ranking after Indian Wells triumph

Elena Rybakina said she was targeting the world number one ranking after the Wimbledon champion defeated Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday to capture the Indian Wells crown for her first title of the season. Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but now represents Kazakhstan, missed out on 2,000 ranking points last year after Wimbledon was penalised for banning Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)