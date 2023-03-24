Left Menu

QUOTES-Soccer-Reactions to Kane becoming England's record goal scorer

Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer on Thursday, overtaking Wayne Rooney's total when he scored his 54th international goal on Thursday against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Here are some reactions to the record: FORMER RECORD HOLDER AND ENGLAND STRIKER WAYNE ROONEY "Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 03:41 IST
Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer on Thursday, overtaking Wayne Rooney's total when he scored his 54th international goal on Thursday against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Here are some reactions to the record:

FORMER RECORD HOLDER AND ENGLAND STRIKER WAYNE ROONEY "Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry!"

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN AND BBC PUNDIT GARY LINEKER "Many congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's highest-ever goal-scorer. A wonderful achievement."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER ALAN SHEARER "Congratulations Harry Kane, England's all-time top goal scorer."

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN STEVEN GERRARD "You're talking about greatness and one of the greatest number nines in the world right now.

"It's no surprise he's linked away from Tottenham every window. Maybe now is the time for him to move." FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER PETER CROUCH

"Congratulations Harry Kane amazing achievement!!!" FORMER ENGLAND MIDFIELDER JOE COLE

"It's redemption. You can't help but admire him and respect him. "He stands alone at the top of that chart. The likes of Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton below him." (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

