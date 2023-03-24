Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League refers Everton for alleged financial breach

They are again fighting to stay up this season and are currently 15th, just three points clear of bottom side Southampton. Under Premier League rules, teams can make a maximum loss of 105 million pounds ($128.28 million) over three years, although special allowances were made for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:14 IST
Soccer-Premier League refers Everton for alleged financial breach

The Premier League has referred Everton to an independent commission for an alleged breach of financial fair play rules last season, it said on Friday without giving details. Everton said in a statement the club was disappointed by the decision.

"The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations," it said. "Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission.

"The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times." Everton narrowly avoided relegation from the 20-team league last season, finishing 16th. They are again fighting to stay up this season and are currently 15th, just three points clear of bottom side Southampton.

Under Premier League rules, teams can make a maximum loss of 105 million pounds ($128.28 million) over three years, although special allowances were made for the COVID-19 pandemic. Everton have recorded a total loss of nearly 372 million pounds in the past three seasons.

The club, majority owned by Farhad Moshiri, has attributed at least 170 million pounds of that to the impact of the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8185 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023