Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Athlete's village delivery will be on time, and on budget, say Paris 2024 organisers

The construction of the Olympic athletes village is on time and on budget as organisers promise to deliver a safe Games, the general director of Paris 2024 said on Friday. "Most of my colleagues in the past were stressed about the delivery of the infrastructures. I must say I'm not on that side with Paris 2024. I'm very cool and serene, we will deliver on time and on budget," Etienne Thobois said from the top of one of the buildings.

NBA roundup: Cavs sink Nets on last-second 3-pointer

Isaac Okoro hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final second as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the final two minutes for a stunning 116-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Cavaliers won for the ninth time in 12 games by outscoring the Nets 12-2 over the final 2:13.

Soccer-Czechs down Poland 3-1 in Euro qualifier thanks to quick-fire goals

Two goals within the first three minutes and a second-half Jan Kuchta strike helped the Czech Republic to cruise past Poland 3-1 in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday. The Czechs ruined the debut of Poland manager Fernando Santos by netting their first goal just 27 seconds after kickoff in the Group E encounter, with Ladislav Krejci out-jumping a Polish defender to head home Vladimir Coufal's long throw in.

Soccer-Lukaku treble sees Belgium beat Sweden and overshadows Ibra return

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick as they claimed a 3-0 win over Sweden which overshadowed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's much-anticipated return to international football in their opening Group F Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday. The win at the Friends Arena gave new Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco the perfect start as his side seek to bounce back form a disappointing group-stage exit at the Qatar World Cup but Janne Andersson's Sweden posed little threat.

Tennis-Alcaraz rolls into Miami Open third round, Andreescu stuns Sakkari

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz motored into the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-0 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Friday while Canada's Bianca Andreescu upset Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari to reach the last 32. The Spanish top seed, looking to back up his Indian Wells triumph with a Miami title to complete the coveted "Sunshine Double", barely broke a sweat as Bagnis was simply unable to keep pace with the variety in Alcaraz's game.

Olympics-Mexico submits bid to host 2036 Summer Games

Mexico submitted a formal bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics on Friday at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Maria Jose Alcala, met with IOC president Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ex-WWE chief McMahon pays back $17.4 million in investigation costs

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) said on Friday Executive Chairman Vincent McMahon had paid $17.4 million to the company to cover costs related to an investigation into his alleged misconduct. McMahon, credited with transforming WWE from a regional player to a global giant, retired as CEO and chairman of the company in July last year. He returned to the board in January, after the probe was wrapped up.

Soccer-Positive vibes as France back on track after World Cup heartbreak

Three months after a heartbreaking defeat in the World Cup final, France oozed class and confidence as they started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands on Friday. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring with a curled shot from Kylian Mbappe before Dayot Upamecano added a second six minutes later. Mbappe made it 3-0 after being played through by Aurelien Tchouameni in the 21st minute and then wrapped it up with a cross-shot shot two minutes from time.

Athletics-Transgender athletes condemn ban on inclusion in female events

Transgender athletes have condemned World Athletics' exclusion of transgender women from elite female competitions, while the decision was welcomed by some sportswomen as a win for fairness. Athletics' global governing body on Thursday voted to ban transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events, citing a "need to protect the female category".

Soccer-Captain Mbappe at the double as stylish France thrash Netherlands

New France captain Kylian Mbappe lived up to expectations with two goals in a 4-0 statement home win against the Netherlands as Les Bleus got their Euro 2024 Group B qualifying campaign started in ruthless fashion on Friday. Mbappe, named skipper after Hugo Lloris ended his international career in January, set up Antoine Griezmann for the opener before scoring the third, after Dayot Upamecano had doubled the tally in a first-half blitz, before wrapping the scoring up late in front of an ecstatic crowd.

