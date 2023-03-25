Left Menu

Mumbai Heroes and Billy247 News Join Forces in Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Updated: 25-03-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:51 IST
In the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Mumbai Heroes have partnered with Billy247 News, a leading source of fast and accurate cricket news and updates. The team, composed of Bollywood actors, is captained by Sohail Khan and boasts an impressive track record in the league. With this new partnership, the team hopes to further enhance its performance and reach new heights in the competition.

Billy247 News, known for its comprehensive coverage of sports events around the world, is sponsoring Mumbai Heroes and its branding can be seen prominently on the team's jersey. The app is widely regarded as the fastest and best app for cricket news, offering ball by ball updates and all kinds of updates related to the sport.

Speaking about the partnership, Mumbai Heroes captain Sohail Khan said, ''We are excited to be associated with Billy247 News in Celebrity Cricket League 2023. The app's fast and accurate updates have been a valuable asset to our team, and we are thrilled to have them on board as our sponsor. We look forward to working together and achieving great success in the league.'' Mumbai Heroes Vice Captain Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his delight at the partnership, saying, ''It's great to have a partner that understands our game closely and provides us with all the necessary updates. Billy247 News has been a commendable source of cricket news, and we are happy to have them on board as our sponsor in the league. We hope to make the most of this association and bring glory to our team.'' With this new partnership, Mumbai Heroes aims to build on its recent win against Bengal Tigers and secure a spot in the semi-finals. As the team gears up for the upcoming matches, fans can expect to see a strong performance from Mumbai Heroes, fueled by the support of Billy247 News.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

