PM Modi praises women's T20 World Cup-winning U-19 team on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised women's power ('Nari Shakti') in the 99th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. He went on to praise the Indian women and he made a special mention of the Indian team that won the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup. "My dear countrymen, this is the time of Navratri; the time to worship Shakti. Today, the potential of India which is emerging from a new perspective, our woman power has a very big role in it. Earlier this year, India's Under-19 women's cricket team created history by winning the T-20 World Cup," PM Modi said during the 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The Indian Women's team created history of the inaugural ICC under-19 World Cup on January 29th. Chasing a target of 69, India captain Shafali Verma started their world cup winning chase by smashing a beautiful four on Hannah Baker's delivery. Baker then gave her team a big breakthrough as she dismissed Shafali for 15 off 11. England bowlers tried to turn the game back in their hands as captain Grace Scrivens removed dangerous batter Shweta Sehrawat for 5 runs of 6 balls. The right-handed batter Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat. Soumya Tiwari played some aggressive boundaries while Trisha played the anchor role. After 10 overs India needed 21 runs in 60 balls to win. Gongadi Trisha then opened her hands to hammer Ellie Anderson for back-to-back two fours.

In the 13th over of the innings, Alexa Stonehouse dismissed batter Gongadi Trisha for 24 off 29 deliveries. Soumya Tiwari then led Team India to clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title beating England by seven wickets. Earlier, opted to field first, Indian bowlers completely dominated the game from the beginning against England in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu provided India with their first wicket of the innings, dismissing England opener Liberty Heap on a two-ball duck. The duo of Grace Scrivens and Niamh Fiona Holland tried to handle the pressure as they played some boundary shots. However, Holland could not stand long on the crease as she was sent back to the pavilion.

After Holland's wicket, England's batters could not hold long and lost their wicket at regular intervals in front of the Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance. India set the tone early with the new ball and gave blows to the England Women Under-19 at regular intervals to bundle them for 68. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets respectively. Ryana Macdonald Gay scored the highest for England with 19 runs off 24 balls. (ANI)

