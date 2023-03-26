Left Menu

Soccer-Foden withdraws from England squad after surgery for appendicitis

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has left the England squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:41 IST
Soccer-Foden withdraws from England squad after surgery for appendicitis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has left the England squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The 22-year-old played 12 minutes of England's 2-1 win in Italy earlier this week before undergoing surgery on their return to London.

"He will not be fit for this weekend's Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for," City said in a statement. City, who are second in the Premier League, host Liverpool on Saturday. England face Ukraine at Wembley later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023