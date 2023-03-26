Shikha, Radha lift DC to 131/9 against MI in WPL final

Delhi Capitals posted 131 for nine against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League here on Sunday.

Skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium here.

Shafali Verma (11) and Marizanne Kapp (18) also reached double figures but couldn't capitalise on as DC were looking down the barrel at 79 for 9 in 16 overs.

Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out) then added 52 runs off just 24 balls to take DC to a competitive score.

Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3, while Issy Wong (3/42) continued her sensational run, claiming three more wickets and Melie Kerr (2/18) was the other wicket taker for MI.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 131 for 9 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 35; Hayley Matthews 3/5, Issy Wong 3/42).

